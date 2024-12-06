US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Supporting Farmers and Ranchers

Supporting Farmers and Ranchers

By Sen. John Thune

There’s hardly a corner of South Dakota where you won’t find a farm, ranch, or some other trace of our rich agricultural heritage – it’s the lifeblood of our state. Representing the hardworking South Dakotans who grow food and fuel and raise livestock is a responsibility I take seriously. So I value the conversations I have with producers as I travel around the state.

Unfortunately, what I’m hearing from farmers and ranchers lately is not good. Higher input costs, higher interest rates, and lower commodity prices are a dangerous combination for farms and ranches. Add to that the natural disasters and droughts that have impacted agriculture around the country, including in South Dakota, and it’s clear the situation is dire.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects net farm income will decrease 4 percent this year, after a 19 percent drop last year. Over the last two years row crop producers have lost $50 billion, and projections for next year are not any better. Behind these numbers are the individual farms and ranches and the families who run them seeing red ink and wondering if their operation can weather the worst.

Farmers and ranchers need help. I share the frustration of many producers that these issues have not yet been addressed by an updated farm bill. I’ve been pushing hard for Congress to take up a farm bill, and I will continue doing everything I can to advance a bill that helps South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers through these tough times, including strengthening the farm safety net and modernizing conservation programs to prioritize producer flexibility.

It’s common sense, but I believe that the farm bill should be focused on farms and ranches. For too long, unfortunately, Democrats in the Senate have prioritized their climate agenda and out-of-control spending rather than focusing on agriculture policy. As a result, an updated farm bill is now more than a year overdue.

Agriculture is the lifeblood of South Dakota, and it’s also the lifeblood of America. There’s not much in our country that doesn’t rely on farmers and ranchers in some way. For the last few years, they have faced challenge after challenge. I’m continuing to work with my colleagues to get the farm bill done and provide the support farmers and ranchers need to keep going for the next growing season and the next generation.

