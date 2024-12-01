US Senator John Thune’s weekly column: The End of Open Borders

The End of Open Borders

By Sen. John Thune

It’s been clear for a while now that an enduring legacy of the Biden-Harris administration will be the historic immigration crisis at our southern border. The last four years have been the four highest years of illegal immigration ever recorded. This record-breaking illegal immigration crisis didn’t just happen on its own, the Biden-Harris administration created it. For those of us who have been sounding the alarm about the dangers of an open border for years, it comes as no surprise that the American people are ready to turn the page on this administration’s failed policies.

On the day he took office, the president began dismantling President Trump’s border security policies, and illegal immigration soon began surging in response. Between official U.S. Customs and Border Protection encounters and known gotaways, there have been somewhere around 10 million migrant encounters at our southern border on President Biden’s watch. To put that number in perspective, that’s larger than the population of the vast majority of U.S. states – and that’s just the individuals we know about. There are undoubtedly individuals who have made their way into our country over the past four years who have been neither seen nor apprehended.

It’s essential to remember that the situation at the border doesn’t just affect border states. South Dakota is about as far from our southern border as you can get, but law enforcement officials consistently tell me that deadly drugs in our state can be traced back to the southern border. Then there are the bad actors who are able to enter the country because of the chaos at the border. Individuals with terrorist ties and gang members have been caught after crossing the border illegally. And we’ve seen tragic cases of Americans killed by illegal immigrants who should never have been in this country in the first place.

Next year, under the Trump administration and with Republican majorities in Congress, the American people can expect that border security will be a top priority. That starts with restoring the border security policies of the first Trump administration, letting Border Patrol do its job, and beginning to deport those who are in the country illegally.

If recent reports are accurate, immigration officials are preparing for a possible final surge before President Trump takes office – a clear sign, if one were needed, that migrants regard President Biden as the open-border president. Final surge or no final surge, the days of this border crisis are numbered. For the sake of our security and the rule of law, President Trump and the Republican Congress will take decisive action to fix the mess created by the Biden-Harris administration.

