Who will be the Lt.? Time to get serious about speculation.

With Governor Noem’s resignation, and Larry Rhoden preparing for being sworn in, the biggest question remaining is who will he pick as lieutenant governor?

There are lots of names being floated around, but the top three I keep hearing over and over are State Representative Tony Venhuizen, former lieutenant governor Matt Michaels, and former State Representative/Sioux Falls City Council member Christine Erickson.

The pick may come from this group, as they all offer certain skills and advantages, or it may be none of the above.

Who will the next lieutenant governor be? You may start your speculation …now!