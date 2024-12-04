Word is Democrats not all caucusing together. And they’re definitely not sitting together, either.

This is hot off the press.

2 South Dakota Legislative Democrats, Representative Pori Pourier and Senator Red Dawn Foster are said to have broken away and are NOT meeting with their respective Democrat House and Senate Caucuses over what I’m told is a disagreement with House Minority Leader Erin Healy over something or another.

And we might just take that to be rumor, innuendo and just plain chatter.. except for what was issued today – the House and Senate Legislative Seating charts:

Pourier is most certainly NOT seated with the rest of her caucus, as she’s been shifted to the center of the room. And in the Senate..

..Despite there only being three Democrats, Red Dawn Foster was placed next to Tom Pischke, which might be argued could be an act of punishment, but it might just mean no one else wanted to sit there, and it’s an open space given JFM is long gone from the Senate.

But in ether case, something is going on among Democrats that hasn’t hit the public airwaves yet for these legislators to be separated from the pack.