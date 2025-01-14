@YALiberty Mirzayants lobbying for HB1009 school choice bill involves haranguing House Majority Leader’s wife

You ever watch a car that’s out of control? One where you internally cringe a little as you because you see the post it’s careening towards, and you know it’s going to end badly and is absolutely going to crash? That’s the situation with House Bill 1009, as being promoted and supported by Young Americans for Liberty/American Action Fund lobbyist Anthony Mirzayants.

Mirzayants is for the HB1009 school voucher being fronted by new House member Heather Baxter. HB1020 is the school voucher bill being fronted by House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach. For some reason, Mirayants thinks his lobbying effort for his school voucher bill is going to be productive by swinging at the House Majority Leader’s wife on facebook over his bill, as demonstrated in this facebook exchange..

Does anyone think this is going to end well for the lobbyist and his legislation?