Yes on RL 21 has a new ad out promoting Good Jobs and a Strong Ag Economy

The Yes on Referred Law 21 group has an ad out that that is beginning it’s run in South Dakota media markets. And you can watch it here!

The group promoting a Yes vote on Referred Law 21 has a positive & future oriented message from ag producers focusing on the jobs and economic impact that the pipeline project will bring to South Dakota, as well as the additional revenue that it will provide for counties.

Among the several ag producers featured, the ad also features farmer and former Secretary of the South Dakota State Department of Agriculture Walt Bones, Jr.

Check it out!