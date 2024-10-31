Yikes!… Candidates, don’t do this. It doesn’t work on facebook. It works less on a sign.

Saw there was a banner ad for D27 Senate Republican candidate Anthony Kathol on the Rapid City Journal website, so I clicked on it.

And down the rabbit hole we went, with such gems as:

I received a crash course from one of our state legislators who schooled me on how the senate leadership positions are selected. I mentioned to this legislator that I had been receiving some feedback from various legislators who are campaigning for leadership positions and asking for my support if I should be elected. This senior legislator informed me that it’s all about money and power. The lobbyists have the money to back or influence those who they want in leadership positions so that they can have the power. That was my lesson for the day.

Read that here.

Somehow I’ve never seen the public buy in to conspiracy theories to throw an incumbent out of office.. and as you keep reading, it goes from bad to worse.

Many of you are aware that my opponent claims she is from Pine Ridge; however, my investigation has uncovered a trail of corruption and election interference that one can only imagine. and.. The following elected officials refuse to do anything about election interference and corrupt political activities by the Incumbent State Senator from District 27. They do not want to bring charges against her for breaking South Dakota Codified Law §12-18-3. Why don’t they?

Jena Griswold, Colorado Department of State Sue Gange, Fall River and Oglala Lakota County Auditor Lance Russell, Fall River and Oglala Lakota County States Attorney Monae L. Johnson, South Dakota Secretary of State Marty Jackley, South Dakota Attorney General Ann Hoffman, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)



And read that here.

And if that wasn’t enough, apparently Kathol’s page shows how he’s advertising his campaign:

Because posting conspiracy theories on facebook might not be enough, Kathol decided he was going to go one better, and have giant banners that no can read while driving past with the same kind of nonsense.

This seat was in the Democrat’s column when the election started. I could always be wrong, but if this was the campaign being waged, I don’t think that it is going to change.