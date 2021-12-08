24 Hours after Budget Address, Haugaard sends out press release attacking Governor Noem

It looks like ‘rapid response’ in not in the Haugaard campaign lexicon, as a press release went out this afternoon to take issue with yesterday’s Budget address by Governor Kristi Noem:

STEVE HAUGAARD RESPONDS TO NOEM’S BUDGET ADDRESS

Sioux Falls, SD — After deeper review of Governor Noem’s budget recommendations for the coming fiscal year, Representative Steve Haugaard had the following to say:

“South Dakota has had a massive influx of federal handouts due to COVID-19 stimulus money. It’s eight times higher than a typical fiscal year’s worth of federal funding, and the largest federal handout per capita than any other state. Furthermore, the taxes we have collected as a state have increased primarily because of inflation and skyrocketing property values. As a result, I’m afraid a lot of what we heard today sounds like the Christmas wish list of a kid in a candy store. For better or worse, the legislature isn’t Santa Claus. We need to steward that money wisely, and make sure we don’t commit to massive spending projects that we won’t be able to fund forever.”

He continued, “Something we didn’t hear anything about today are some tax decreases. Given rising property values and skyrocketing inflation, I think that’s something we should strongly consider. Ultimately, the legislature will decide the state’s budget for the coming fiscal year.”

Haugaard concluded, “Noem’s introductory remarks about fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers of our state were a bit rich considering her pattern of irresponsible personal spending with no accountability or transparency.”

Last week, Haugaard reminded South Dakotans of Noem’s pattern of spending taxpayer dollars on pricey purchases. He has called on her to pay the taxpayers back for the sauna she recently purchased and had installed in the Governor’s residence at taxpayer expense.

Steve Haugaard is the state representative for House District 10 and former Speaker of the House. He is running to replace Kristi Noem as governor of the great state of South Dakota. More about Steve can be found at his website, www.stevehaugaard.com.

###