Dusty Johnson is at SDSU’s Beef Bowl with the goal of handing out 3000 mints to attendees. When I saw him on the way into the game, I had to retrieve his box for him because it had blown away. It was darn near empty at that point.

I did have a chance to chat with Marty Jackley. Although I missed Kristi Noem as and she went by, because I was being chatty.

SDSU Football – Not a bad way for a candidate to spend a Saturday afternoon.

