Rep. Julie Auch pulls out her piece to demonstrate the second amendment.

I’ve heard this story from more than one source now, that there are days you wish someone was filming these legislative forums.

Allegedly, there was a recent legislative candidate forum in Yankton, and the topic got around to gun rights. And out of the blue, as the story goes, State Representative Julie Auch pulls a handgun out of her purse like it’s just a prop, and slams it on the table, referencing the 2nd amendment as protection against the government taking away constitutional rights.

That’s the first time I’ve heard of a State Legislative candidate doing something like that. … maybe the rest of us just need more theatrics in our forums.

To make her point next time, do you think she’ll let a couple rounds go in the air, too?