Rep. Julie Auch pulls out her piece to demonstrate the second amendment.

@SoDakCampaigns

I’ve heard this story from more than one source now, that there are days you wish someone was filming these legislative forums.

Allegedly, there was a recent legislative candidate forum in Yankton, and the topic got around to gun rights. And out of the blue, as the story goes, State Representative Julie Auch pulls a handgun out of her purse like it’s just a prop, and slams it on the table, referencing the 2nd amendment as protection against the government taking away constitutional rights.

That’s the first time I’ve heard of a State Legislative candidate doing something like that. … maybe the rest of us just need more theatrics in our forums.

To make her point next time, do you think she’ll let a couple rounds go in the air, too?

9 thoughts on “Rep. Julie Auch pulls out her piece to demonstrate the second amendment.”

  1. These are the gun owners that piss me off. The whole point of a concealed weapon is that others don’t know you are carrying. This shows me she isn’t a responsible gun owner making her quote on quote… “anti second amendment” in my book. She has to be a Liz May/ CFL top scorer.

    Reply

  3. Lawful gun owners are going WTH? These are the crazies that help the anti-gun movement. You decide to pull out in the right room someone else is going to do it also. What next, write a book about how I pulled my 9mm at a public forum. They were making me mad and I hated them.

    Reply

  5. You don’t need to conceal your gun in SD.

    Who cares if she takes her gun out. It’s a tool.

    If you are afraid of seeing a gun then you are bat shit crazy.

    Reply

    2. That is such utter horse shit. A gun is not a prop to be waved around for effect nor pulled out unless one intends to use it.

      If that’s your attitude, you need to re-examine who might be the crazy one.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *