I’ve heard this story from more than one source now, that there are days you wish someone was filming these legislative forums.
Allegedly, there was a recent legislative candidate forum in Yankton, and the topic got around to gun rights. And out of the blue, as the story goes, State Representative Julie Auch pulls a handgun out of her purse like it’s just a prop, and slams it on the table, referencing the 2nd amendment as protection against the government taking away constitutional rights.
That’s the first time I’ve heard of a State Legislative candidate doing something like that. … maybe the rest of us just need more theatrics in our forums.
To make her point next time, do you think she’ll let a couple rounds go in the air, too?
9 thoughts on “Rep. Julie Auch pulls out her piece to demonstrate the second amendment.”
These are the gun owners that piss me off. The whole point of a concealed weapon is that others don’t know you are carrying. This shows me she isn’t a responsible gun owner making her quote on quote… “anti second amendment” in my book. She has to be a Liz May/ CFL top scorer.
look up any reference to ‘cuffy meigs’ in ayn rand’s “atlas shrugged”
Lawful gun owners are going WTH? These are the crazies that help the anti-gun movement. You decide to pull out in the right room someone else is going to do it also. What next, write a book about how I pulled my 9mm at a public forum. They were making me mad and I hated them.
Should have done an “office pop” to make her point
DESK POP LOLOL LOL
You don’t need to conceal your gun in SD.
Who cares if she takes her gun out. It’s a tool.
If you are afraid of seeing a gun then you are bat shit crazy.
show some sense
That is such utter horse shit. A gun is not a prop to be waved around for effect nor pulled out unless one intends to use it.
If that’s your attitude, you need to re-examine who might be the crazy one.
Jesus on a pogo stick you’re dumb.