About that Farmer’s Market tourism tax…

There’s been quite a bit of discussion lately over the application of the tourism tax to the Farmer’s Market in Falls Park in Sioux Falls, one of the best ones held in South Dakota. As noted in the Argus, the Dept of Revenue is claiming they also need to collect a tourism tax solely because of where the Farmer’s Market is held:

The state says because the market is held at Falls Park, a major tourist destination for the city of Sioux Falls, it is subject to the state’s tourism tax and could be subject to three-year’s worth of back taxes. Randall said Farmers Market vendors in Sioux Falls for years have paid sales tax but not until recently did some of the regular vendors at the Falls Park Farmers Market start receiving letters from the state revenue office alerting them of the tourism requirement.

Read that here.

Considering there are Farmer’s Markets that take place across South Dakota, it seems completely unfair to single this one out based on a location under a park canopy at the far end of Falls Park. They don’t hit the other Farmer’s Markets which take place in parking lots across the state, including others in Sioux Falls. Just this one which happens to have a convenient canopy for vendors.

It seems to me that the whole tourism tax issue might need to be revisited by the State Legislature, and potentially modified. The same might be said for how Farmer’s Market participants are asked to pay taxes in general.

Because what’s happening now seems to be an example of an uneven playing field.

