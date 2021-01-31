AP story interviewing “Republican figures” cites “deep skepticism” about media coverage.

The Associated Press has a somewhat meandering article on-line which cites “deep skepticism” of media coverage at the same time they try to stir up discontent about “Republicans” on either side of the Trump divide.

In reading the article, when they’re interviewing “Republican figures,” they take a jaunt through the distant past.

“Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state’s preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump….”

is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state’s preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump….” “A private Facebook group called “Primary John Thune in 2022” has attracted over 3,000 members. One of them, Bruce W. Whalen , said Thune’s refusal to support Trump’s claims of fraud has fueled interest….”

…”Whalen, who in 2006 had enough GOP support to represent the party in a statewide race for Congress…”

, said Thune’s refusal to support Trump’s claims of fraud has fueled interest….” …”Whalen, who in 2006 had enough GOP support to represent the party in a statewide race for Congress…” “In the meantime, some longtime state Republican figures are frustrated with their senator’s hesitation to convict Trump.

“He deserves to be convicted,” said David Volk, a former state treasurer.”

Read the entire story here.

You know, I like and enjoy former State Rep. Jim Thompson just fine.. but didn’t he leave the party once when he was in the State House back in April 1995 (and started an independent caucus with a couple of the liberal democrats)? Not in office since 1997.

Bruce Whalen was talked into running for Congress in 2006. There was no primary. The reporter characterizing his “enough GOP support to represent the party” was actually “party officials assisting with getting sufficient signatures” so the race had an opponent. Nevermind that Bruce Whalen hasn’t been a Republican official – even at the county level – for a while.

And again, while I’ve always found Dave Volk to be friendly and personable.. he hasn’t held office as a Republican in over 30 years, and he seems to jump the fence and endorse Democrats as much as ‘Republican’ Larry Pressler; (Volk endorsed Billie Sutton in the last Gubernatorial election).

This is not a group of people I’d argue are recognized as “Republican figures” in 2021.

And really, while the article mentioned people wanting to punish Thune, did they actually talk to Thune, or any Thune staff members? Did they chat with any current SDGOP executive board members, or at least any party officials, as opposed to those who last ran 15-30 years ago?

I was informed they spoke with at least one current legislator who gave the reporter a quote for the story (as related to me by the legislator). But, did it make it to print? No. Not at all. Instead, it seems they took time machine into the distant past and otherwise cherry picked out what would fit in their notion of an article.

It’s not unlike what happened in the Governor’s press conference this last Friday:

.@stephengroves good job doing what @ChrisVondracek tried to do LIVE during the press conference.@govkristinoem herself said it best “What you should report is what I actually said.” pic.twitter.com/0yDZq2ZGzi — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) January 28, 2021

It just seems that it doesn’t fit the narrative the reporters want to portray, or the specific story they want to write, it doesn’t make it to print, or as Governor Noem found, they’ll just write what they want, and ignore what the person they’re writing about actually said.

And some reporters wonder why they find those with a “deep skepticism about the mainstream media coverage?”