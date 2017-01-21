Legislative committee to send letters? How about a scarlet one?

I think we’re starting down a path of the bizarre in the Legislature’s investigation of twenty-something year olds’ canoodling in a consensual manner:

Committee Chair Tim Johns says they are sending out letters to interns from the past two years asking if they have any information and would like to come forward. And… The letters sent out to interns have contact information for the Director of the Legislative Research Council Jason Hancock or Johns. They want to have forewarning before the hearing because those with information may not know what direction they plan on going. Rep. Wollmann is entitled to know the allegations against him.

Sending out letters to interns to look for gossip or sex-partners? Anyone familiar with the term “slut-shaming?” Because that seems to be what’s happening in this instance:

In human sexuality, slut-shaming is a form of social stigma applied to people, especially women and girls, who are perceived to violate traditional expectations for sexual behaviors. Some examples of circumstances wherein women are “slut-shamed” include violating dress code policies by dressing in perceived sexually provocative ways, requesting access to birth control, having premarital, casual, or promiscuous sex…..

If this was a case where someone had complained of harassment, or something criminal, that’s one thing. But the whole thing smacks of trying to impose one’s moral code on another.

Now we’re sending out letters looking for sexual partners to come forward – possibly to be livestreamed on keloland.com or argusleader.com, and splashed across the state’s media – to tell the committee about it?

Ugh.

Instead of a reprimand or censure, maybe the committee should plan on issuing scarlet legislative badges?