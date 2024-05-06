Republican candidate for district 9 State house, Kristi Golden is having a fundraiser on Tuesday, May 7 at Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill:
Come on out on Tuesday and support Kristi!
5 thoughts on “Fundraiser on Tuesday for Kristi Golden for State House”
Kristi and Daryl are a great team to represent D9 in the Capitol! D9 deserves some common sense votes instead of being represented by the Freedom caucus
There are some real heavyweights, and Ms. Peters, behind this young Ms. .
The Conservatives with Common Sense will back this candidacy, for sure, and will donate some funding from this morning’s breakfasting dues to this young lady.
Is Wollman ready to run for AG in 2026?
Just moved to D9. I’ll be voting for Kristi!