I don’t believe that’s permissible. DoedenPAC reports donation of 100k, despite 10k law.

From SDCL 12-27-9:

12-27-9. Limits on contributions to political action committee–Violation as misdemeanor .

A political action committee may accept contributions during any calendar year as follows:

(1) Not to exceed ten thousand dollars from a person;

(2) Not to exceed ten thousand dollars from an entity;

(3) Without limit from a political action committee;

(4) Without limit from a political party;

(5) Without limit from a candidate campaign committee; and

(6) Not to exceed ten thousand dollars from a ballot question committee.

Any contribution from a person who is an unemancipated minor shall be deducted from the total contribution permitted under this section by the unemancipated minor’s custodial parent or parents. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A subsequent offense within a calendar year is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

From the DoedenPAC Campaign Finance Report:

TobyDoedenPAC_sdcfdisclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

The report also omits any mention of the cost of text messaging that’s been going on.

I have the feeling that this report – and how the PAC does business – will quickly be subject to revision.

*Update* – sorry, I didn’t get the DumpsterFire logo added..