“Draft Jon Hansen for SD Governor” facebook page has been out there since 2023. Big nope on that one.

As ambitious politicians try to jockey for position, I had an observant reader out there point out the campaign that no one is asking for. And it leads me to wonder, are South Dakota Republicans actually out there demanding this kind of mediocrity?

Garnering 33 likes and 40 followers out on facebook in the 15 months it has been out there, the “Draft Jon Hansen for SD Governor” effort might have attracted the attention of Carl Perry during the intervening months, but the number of supporters it has attracted seem pretty far and few between otherwise.

As you recall, Hansen rose to the level of being the Speaker Pro Tempore in the House of Representatives in 2021-2022… and stalled out there. And he seems to jump on every anti- bandwagon he can for attention, including the anti-vaxxer movement, the anti-pipeline movement, and the anti-abortion movement.

With this not so subtle hint that Hansen might have ambitions to that office, it kind of makes one wonder what’s going to happen to the mailing list for the Hansen-led Life Defense Fund after this years’ campaign is over? (Is there a provision to un-sign with that group too)?