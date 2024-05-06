What ever happened to…. Rick Weible running for Senate?

Spent part of Saturday heading across the northern expanse of District 8 along highway 14. And after driving through all those counties, I can’t help but ask, what ever happened to Rick Weible running for State Senate?

Because along the entire route, this is what I saw whenever I saw a political sign:

Reisch, Crabtree, and Walburg signs. Maybe there were a couple outgrowths of Republican signs in the District without one of them there, but literally in every instance, there they were as a trio, as these were along the main drag in Lake Preston. I will note I saw 1, maybe 2 Matt Wagner signs around Arlington. But with those exceptions, it was all Reisch, Crabtree and Walburg. And absolutely no Rick Weible signs.

It’s like the man isn’t in the race. Or, as noted by an event Weible’s campaign’s facebook site said he’s holding:

1 person going.

Based on Rick’s performance so far, I’m not thinking this campaign is going much further.

Not at all.