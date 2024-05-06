Guest column – Unmasking A Trojan Horse: The Battle for Election Integrity in Lawrence County by Samuel R. Kephart

Unmasking A Trojan Horse: The Battle for Election Integrity in Lawrence County

A Call to Scrutinize Mark Mowry’s Candidacy

By Samuel R. Kephart, Lawrence County

The cornerstone of our democracy rests on the integrity of our elections, an integrity that begins with the authenticity of candidates and their motives.

It’s critical voters engage in deeper due diligence regarding the individuals they choose to represent them, especially when considering candidates like Mark Mowry, a self-proclaimed conservative Republican vying for the position of State Representative for Lawrence County/District 31.

Mowry’s candidacy raises a plethora of red flags demanding our scrutiny.

First and foremost, one must question the real reasons behind his pursuit of public office. Mowry has publicly stated that he was “recruited” to run.

Who stands to benefit from (much less control) his candidacy?

Such details are not just political minutiae – they are central to understanding the forces at play within our local political landscape.

Complicating Mowry’s dubious claim to the conservative Republican mantle are his voter registration records, which reveal a political chameleon who has swung from Democrat to Independent and now to Republican:

5/17/1996 Democrat – Lyman, 10/16/2014 Independent – Lyman, 11/24/15 Republican – Custer, 5/7/7/2016 Democrat – Custer, 2/19/2018 Independent – Lawrence, 4/23/2021 Republican – Lawrence.

In a recent streaming video interview, Mowry himself openly admitted to not having much of a Republican Party background… and twice expressed his aversion to the GOP super-majority in Pierre. How can someone, who provably lacks consistency in his political affiliations and openly critiques the party’s legislative dominance, genuinely claim to represent conservative Republican values?

Further, Mowry’s time spent abroad also raises questions about his connection and commitment to the needs of our district. How can a candidate who has spent a substantial amount of time outside the country (he returned from India this March) truly understand and advocate for the local interests of Lawrence County?

What’s most alarming is the shadowy undercurrent suggesting Mowry’s primary candidacy is not about serving the public’s interest but rather about serving a clandestine group of political puppeteers determined to oust an existing candidate for inexplicable reasons.

Don’t be deceived by a group of wolves in sheep’s clothing, who parade Trojan Horse candidates before us in a bid to overthrow a genuine, hard-working representative who has have proven their dedication to our community.

As voters, it’s our duty to peel back the layers, ask the hard questions, and ensure those who seek to represent us are doing so with the purest of motives and a genuine commitment to our values and needs.

Beware, voters, of the hidden machinations within our local political landscape; stand firm against blatant attempts to undermine the integrity of our elections by those seeking to insert puppet candidates into positions of power.

Election integrity begins with transparency, authenticity, and true dedication coming from those who wish to serve, ensuring our democracy remains by the people and for the people.

Samuel R. Kephart

Spearfish