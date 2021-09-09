Argus Leader has more on call for Special Session for impeachment

The Argus Leader also more on a story regarding the call for a special session for purposes of impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg as announced earlier today:

Peterson said he will formally begin petitioning all members of the Legislature beginning next week and will ask them to gavel in for the special session on Nov. 9.

Because the governor is set to deliver her annual budget address the same day, many lawmakers had already planned to be in Pierre. And that will add ease for House leaders to garner the two-thirds support they need, said Senate Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck.

The Watertown Republican and highest ranking senator in the chamber in recent months has dismissed talks of a special session to take up topics like marijuana policy or participation of transgender people in sports. But after speaking with House Speaker Gosch earlier in the day, he will not oppose a special session regarding the attorney general, he said.