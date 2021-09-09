ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR INITIATED MEASURE TO MAKE POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE A CLASS 1 MISDEMEANOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, September 9, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanation for the November 2022 general election.

The initiated measure is entitled An initiated measure making the unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance a misdemeanor offense.

The stamped AG Statements are available for viewing at the website of the South Dakota Secretary of State.

-30-