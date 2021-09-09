ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR INITIATED MEASURE TO MAKE POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE A CLASS 1 MISDEMEANOR
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, September 9, 2021
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanation for the November 2022 general election.
The initiated measure is entitled An initiated measure making the unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance a misdemeanor offense.
The stamped AG Statements are available for viewing at the website of the South Dakota Secretary of State.
-30-
11 thoughts on “ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR INITIATED MEASURE TO MAKE POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE A CLASS 1 MISDEMEANOR”
Bringing the drugged culture from Oregon to South Dakota.
This is an attack on Kristi, the cops, and the entire prison system. What will all the cops and prison guards do if we eliminate things as crimes? Lets get a measure if they want to remove a crime, they need to make a new one of equal value. There are a lot of replacements that are valid, we could start with non-traditional hair color, that is worth at least 30 days in jail, maybe more west river.
Addiction should not be criminalized
This is not just addiction—possession is involved here and not just marijuana, looks to be all drugs or am I read this wrong?
Here is the entire explanation—ALL drugs! Do we really want to be Oregon?!
Title: An initiated measure making the unauthorized possession of a
controlled drug or substance a misdemeanor offense
Explanation:
Under state law, controlled drugs or substances are those placed on one
of four schedules by the Legislature. The established schedules can be found
in chapter 34-2OB of state law. These controlled drugs and substances include
those that have no medical use, some potential for abuse or dependency, or are
only available by prescription.
Currently, state law classifies the unauthorized possession of a
controlled drug or substance as a felony offense. The penalty depends upon
the specific schedule on which the possessed drug or substance is listed. The
current maximum penalty for the unauthorized possession of a schedule I or II
controlled drug or substance is 5 years in prison and a $tO,00O fine. The
current maximum penalty for the unauthorzed possession of a Schedule III or
IV controlled drug or substance is 2 years in prison and a $4,000 line.
This measure re-classifies the unauthorized possession of all controlled
drugs or substances, regardless of schedule, as a class I misdemeanor offense.
The current maximum penalty for a Class 1 misdemeanor is 1 year in jail and a
$2,ooo frine
So what’s the problem? It would still be illegal
Who is pushing this trainwreck? Mentele? Soros funded Drug Policy Alliance? SDDP? Drey Samuelson? Out of state Big Marijuana again since they want other drugs commercialized too for profit?
Maybe the AG knows this will affect Kristi’s image as she focuses on the presidential run, in retaliation for her push to impeach him…..that would make a lot more sense than the typical excuse of “Soros or someone from CA”. It also is common sense limited government, people can kill themselves in a lot of ways, why are we targeting just this one thing to criminalize? This is where people get ideas that an object kills people, not the user (guns), and that government needs to control it.
If any of you knew how PCS cases were actually handled in SD courtrooms you’d support this measure.
Hell yeah, party on Wayne
You can’t punish addiction away, but we have to keep feeding the prison industrial complex and provide revenue for our police departments through legalized theft. Red states will be the last to see the writing on the wall when it comes to prohibition.