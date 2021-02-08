I am hearing early reports from a good source that Amendment A legalizing recreational marijuana has been declared unconstitutional, and is being considered a Constitutional revision and not an amendment by the circuit court.
I’m hearing the election contest was thrown out as not a proper challenge.. and Amendment A violates single subject rule.
More to come, as the decision is just being digested now by all parties concerned.
This will be big news for the next few days.
5 thoughts on “BREAKING… Early reports that Constitutional Amendment A has been declared unconstitutional”
How does this play in Noem’s reelection?
It is similar to IM22 being overthrown.
I did not support marijuana but I can’t imagine those who did are happy right now.
I imagine we’ll be hearing more about it in the legislature.
Oh yea. Explaining how a Constitutional Amendment that was easily passed by South Dakota voters is somehow “unconstitutional”… now that will be fun to watch.
Why anyone even challenged it is… let me say this delicately… all frenched up.
If those promoting the Amendment had simply followed the single subject rule, this wouldn’t have been an issue.
Personally, I think they wanted a controversy, rather than an actual Amendment.
Breaking: Gov. Noem just lost her 2022 race to Billie Sutton.
I’m no political scientist, but it seems to me that when more people vote for a constitutional amendment than for a governor, that governor should probably lay low on said amendment. Perhaps the GOP should primary her to save the embarrassment of losing to the Democrats.