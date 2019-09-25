Breaking.. Former Democrat Legislator Dan Ahlers files committee to run for US Senate Posted on September 25, 2019 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Hot off the press from the Federal Election Commission, sacrificial lamb former Democrat legislator Dan Ahlers has filed committee papers to run for US Senate: Ahlers for Us Senate by Pat Powers on Scribd Stay tuned for more on this. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related