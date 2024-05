Oh wow.

District 17 Republican Legislative candidate Robin Schiro was just at the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company’s Legislative forum today and claims that while she was in jail for 4 1/2 days, she was tortured with electricity, and raped while in jail.

But don’t take my word for it. Starting at about 8:30 in the video, you can watch and listen for yourself:

Wow. Just wow.