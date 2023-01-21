I’ve been getting reports this afternoon that the hard right Citizens for Liberty (CFL) group has taken over the Pennington County GOP, installing their candidates in county GOP leadership roles during county party elections. This will be interesting to see how combative the group is with the greater party in months to come.
Similar developments may be in store for the Minnehaha County GOP. The group is facing a “Sophie’s Choice” for chair elections where on one hand you have R. Shawn Tornow facing off against Rhonda Milstead. Just last weekend Milstead sent Steve Haugaard to the Central Committee meeting with her proxy.
Tornow versus a Haugaard ally? Is there a door number three?
3 thoughts on “Citizens for Liberty group has taken over Penn Co. GOP, Minnehaha to make right turn as well?”
Rhonda Milstead also gave one of two highly-combative nominating speeches for Haugaard at Convention when he ran for Lt Gov…..
Thank God! It is about time the Pennington County GOP will have leadership that believes in following the US and SD Constitutions as well as the GOP Platform! The former chair, Jeff Holdridge was an absolute tyrant when it came to accepting applications for precinct committeemen and committeewomen. He did not even give the applications to the committee, but discarded them if he thought the applicant was too conservative!
It’ll be interesting to see how much support CFL gets in running the GOP. Most of their supporters had not participated in party functions in the past. If they can recruit volunteers from this previously anonymous group for parades, fairs, Lincoln Day dinners, door knocking, phone calls, and legislator mixers, they might have a future in politics.