Rep. Phil Jensen introduces resolution decrying “medieval standards of living” for January 6 insurrectionists.

Good lord.

South Dakota State Representative Phil Jensen has introduced a resolution – HCR 6006 – decrying the “medieval standards of living” for January 6 insurrectionists.

So, Phil feels the legislature needs to be concerned about the “medieval standards of living” for the insurrectionists who attacked the police, vandalized the US Capitol, and tried to prevent the certification of the 2020 election?

Lest we forget…

The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.

and..

Among the elected officials whose name appears on the membership lists is South Dakota state Rep. Phil Jensen, who won a June Republican primary in his bid for reelection.