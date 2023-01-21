Rep. Phil Jensen introduces resolution decrying “medieval standards of living” for January 6 insurrectionists.

Good lord.
South Dakota State Representative Phil Jensen has introduced a resolution – HCR 6006 – decrying the “medieval standards of living” for January 6 insurrectionists.
So, Phil feels the legislature needs to be concerned about the “medieval standards of living” for the insurrectionists who attacked the police, vandalized the US Capitol, and tried to prevent the certification of the 2020 election?
Lest we forget…
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
and..
Among the elected officials whose name appears on the membership lists is South Dakota state Rep. Phil Jensen, who won a June Republican primary in his bid for reelection.
One time I do agree with Jensen. It is shameful.
They hunted for Pelosi and Pence. They attacked and attacked for hours. Over what? A “stolen election”? Prove it. Oh. That’s right. You can’t. Because it didn’t happen.
There has not been enough evidence to prove one county’s votes were stolen, much less one state. And you need to flip four states. No court believed you. You don’t even believe you.
Indeed, it really was a shame that so many people thought they could change an election by storming the capitol
just like the people who think they can achieve “social justice” by burning down their own neighborhoods, right?
It’s very strange, what some people think. It makes no sense to me. Neither did the vagina costumes worn to Trump’s inauguration in 2017, and then the 14 votes against the SD speaker didn’t make any sense..Whatever….Not much of anything is making any sense
Your “whataboutisim” doesn’t make what happened on Jan 6th excusable. Try again.
I’m not saying it was excusable, just that it wasn’t anything worse than what thousands of people have experienced in places like Minneapolis, Baltimore, Portland etc.
The only reason members of Congress are so worked up about the January 6 riot is that it happened to THEM. They are perfectly okay with such things happening to other people. Doesn’t bother them a bit as long as it doesn’t happen to THEM.
some insurrection, no weapons, Just flags and sticks.
…assaulting police with batons, hurling wooden boards and a fire extinguisher at police, threatening to assassinate government officials….
Shooting an UNARMED woman in the neck and killing her because she was following others through a window someone before her had broken.
If that “UNARMED” mob was breaking into the White House, you’d just hold the door for them, I suppose. And if they were breaking into your house, you’d do what?
You’re willfully ignorant and knowingly spreading misinformation. Every word of what you said is false and proven in MULTIPLE court cases and hours of video. If your trusted sources for information consist of this blog, CNN, MSNBC, or any other discredited propaganda peddling outlet then you will continue to be uninformed, misinformed, and speak and act a fool.
It doesn’t matter what any of them did despite your defamatory lies because we live in the United States of America and the US Constitution is the supreme law of the law. The rights of the political prisoners are being violated, repeatedly. If you remotely encourage, support, and believe this is acceptable then stop pretending to be a conservative or a Republican or anything but a communist. Be careful what you blindly support and wish for others. Tides turn quickly and karma can be very brutal,
Thank you Mr. Jensen!
SOMEBODY has to stand-up for these people who are not being given access to a fair trial in my opinion, and the conditions in DC are not acceptible.
I’ve been reading some of the letters out of that pit .. it’s not good.
THUNE, ROUNDS, and JOHNSON – WHERE THE HECK ARE YOU GUYS!
Thune, Rounds and Johnson let their jealousy of President Trump get in the way of common sense! They do not represent the values of South Dakotal The people who entered the building were, for the most part, let in by the so-called guards! All who are charged with crimes are supposed to be given a speedy trial. The majority of these people were never charged with a crime. This was no “insurrection”.
LOL. I see you like traitors, and fake news. You might want to teleport back to reality.
I was in DC last July. I spoke with one of the officers attacked on January 6th. He had a hard time even talking about it. I remember him saying that after 3 hours of hand to hand combat, “your fists are numb”.
You flag-waving nut-jobs who support the traitors that attacked the Capitol… are a disgrace.
I am throwing the yellow flag for your bs story.
You people do like flags.
I was in DC for the 4th of July weekend. Ate dinner and had a beer at the Dubliner. Watched the Lincoln Memorial fireworks which followed the concert in front of the Capitol. And yes, talked to the officer at that concert and again the next day inside the Capitol.
You seem to have trouble knowing who to believe.
No trouble at all. I tend not to believe you.
Oh, really? They haven’t allowed the public into the capitol building since January 6th, 2021 this 118th congress removed the communist restrictions Pelosi put in place and they reopened it to the public on January 8th or 9th 2023! So, again, we know you’re full of it. Try not to make it so obvious. Habitual lying is a serious character flaw. We can only hope you get the help you desperately need.
Mary.
Yet again, you talk about things you know nothing about. The public is allowed in the Capitol. I was there.
Google knows.
Well, considering you, the source, it is pretty hard to believe.
How long did it take you to make up this story? The truth is known and irrefutable. Denying evidence and facts documented in the multiple court cases prove you are full of fabricated BS and make believe story hours. You’re not even good at- actually, your lies are painfully obvious, to be frank. But maybe one of your low IQ lunatic leftist friends will enjoy your fictional “hand to hand combat” story about your make believe communist super-victim you call “capital police”. 😂
Could you provide some evidence to support your claims? Allowing whack-a-doodle claims typically isn’t allowed in court, so lets see some meat here. Heck, your idol – DJT has to pay a bunch of court fees, and dropped a few court cases for “abusing the courts.” Here is a link to help you out.
Hell, while we are at it, lets throw this in:
The attack on the Capitol. It’s all on video. Hundreds of videos. It was on ALL of the networks.
I talked to one of the hundreds of officers involved. He spoke emotionally about how exhausting it was and how long it lasted. THAT is hard for you to believe?
Are you a Russian bot? You write like one. Deny facts and foster division. It’s what they do.
3 hours of hand to hand combat. That is a bs statement itself. I really doubt the capital police officer is/was in good enough physical condition to withstand 3 hours of hand to hand combat.
I believe that the attack lasted from 1:00 pm to about 5:00 pm.
Officer Caroline Edwards testimony: “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she recalled of the scene, which she compared to a war zone. “There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding, they were throwing up … I saw friends with blood all over their faces, I was slipping in people’s blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage, it was chaos. I can’t even describe what I saw.”
But Tim H knows better. We should believe him instead of the people who were actually there.
Do you have a link that shows video of all this carnage?
The only video I have seen that shows someone bleeding is the video of Ashli Babbit. You know, the 5 ft, 1 in, 115 lb, unarmed woman who so intimidated a 5 ft, 10 in, 200+lb armed man so much that he had to put a .40 cal hollow-point round into her neck?
The one attempting to force her way onto the floor that was surrounded by other people who wanted to do the same? Yeah, her.
Yea. The innocent Ashli Babbit. Right.
You go ahead and try it. Break into the White House, Capitol or even your average gun-owner’s house. If you DON’T get shot, consider yourself lucky.
But, as long as you are alive, I will just consider you an anarchist. Or worse.
Like every other claim elky makes he can’t come up with a link. Surprise, surprise, surprise.
And most people consider you a dolt.
Oh. It’s the link addict again. You want a link to the January 6th riot? Really.
You can’t find that on your own?
So we should look up the links to prove the claims you make?
I suppose because you are incapable of doing it yourself.
Provide video evidence of the war zone
Are you for real?
Looks like a simple request for a simple mind…though the simple mind cannot provide the information claimed.
This must be what you look like right about now.
No trouble at all. I tend not to believe you.
Let me get this out there right away for the drama queens on this blog. I am not excusing bad behavior by bad actors concerning the events of Jan 6, 2021. I’m not making excuses for the vandals who broke windows and doors or for the people who went into Nancy Pelosi’s office and others who went into places where they did not have any business going, i.e. trespassing on federal property. If someone broke the law then they deserve to be prosecuted but they also deserve a fair, reasonable, due process of the execution of the law. Something that many of those arrested are not receiving.
As far as calling this an insurrection, please, this was riotous behavior at worst. This was no insurrection. If this was truly an “insurrection,” it was the most ill-planned, woefully lacking in preparation, and piss-poorly executed insurrection in the history of the world. For instance, “Valkyrie – The Plot to Overthrow Hitler” was an example of the attempt to overthrow a sitting government, an insurrection. Now compare the events that unfolded in Valkyrie to the events of Jan 6; there was no central organizing figure/leader, there was no supporting staff leadership positions to assume power, there was no plan of execution for the overthrow and assumption of power, and there was no “muscle” to make it all happen and to maintain control if it had been successful. And I know, you drama queens are apoplectic, “BUT, BUT, BUT, TRUMP!” Really? Who did he meet with? Where did he meet? What was the operational and organizational plans? Who were the people who were going to be his supporting staff upon the assumption of control? And where were the forces, the “muscle” to make it happen and to maintain control? That’s right, none of that occurred, for if it did the Jan 6 Investigation with the help of the news media would have blasted it over the airwaves non-stop. And like in Valkyrie, IF any of that had taken place, the attempt would have been soundly crushed by the US Military. This Republic was NEVER in any danger of falling due to the riots of Jan 6, 2021…NEVER!
I believe the statement is “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Well, that’s exactly what is going on here and the lefties with the help of the accomplices in the media are milking this for all it’s worth for the sole purposes of grabbing more power.
“It was the most ill-planned, woefully lacking in preparation, and piss-poorly executed insurrection in the history of the world.”
Well yeah, Trump was in charge of it!
OK…so then answer these questions:
Who did he meet with?
Where did he meet?
What was the operational and organizational plans?
Who were the people who were going to be his supporting staff upon the assumption of control?
And where were the forces, the “muscle” to make it happen and to maintain control?
I guess a document 230+ years old is best ignored in today’s world according to some.
The Sixth Amendment is no longer followed in some places, just like the First Amendment and the Second Amendment.
Not the ‘merica I grew up in.
Pat, so you do NOT agree that American Citizens of the State of South Dakota should NOT be protected not only by the United States Constitution, but you do not believe that the State Constitution forces the State to serve, protect, and defend American Citizens of the “FREE” Republic of South Dakota? Is this what you are disagreeing with?
Are you beholden to Party Politics, or are you beholden to the PEOPLE of whom make up the State of South Dakota, a free republic, of whom have the right to visit the District of Columbia to audit, review, watch over their U.S Senators, U.S House of Representatives in the Halls of Congress, the People’s House?
Until January 6, 2021 – Americans had every free right to walk into the Capitol Building to observe, meet with, and to discuss with their Congressman to concur with, and to discuss public matters of which relate to themselves, let alone the State of South Dakota.
The State Legislators have the right to go to D.C to visit with the U.S Senators on January 6, 2021, just as much as the Citizens of South Dakota had the right to go to D.C to visit their U.S Rep that day in order to observe, audit, review, and watch over the “Assembly”. During downtimes, they had every right to discuss with their Congressman as they meet in private within those Hallways, let alone to file a grievance, to discuss a disputed related issue, let alone to discuss a controversy they may or may not have with the electors.
The RESOLUTION does nothing more than instruct the S.D Legislators to protect S.D Americans of whom chose to go to Washington D.C on January 6, 2021 in order to watch over Congress that day, and to visit with Donald Trump, or with any other Federal Official, Officer, or Department Secretary, or Agent that day. The RESOLUTION instructs the S.D Legislature to ensure to all S.D Citizens or Non Citizens residing in South Dakota the “Right” of all S.D Persons of being treated fairly, to participate freely in a Public Court Room, let alone to protect their 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th Amendment Protections as per their Membership as Citizens of The “FREE REPUBLIC” we call South Dakota.
Pat Powers – how dare you so rudely make wrongful claims and allegations against your fellow S.D Citizens (residents) of South Dakota. The PEOPLE of this State places you in a influential place of power in speaking for them to our fellow S.D Legislators, the Governor, our U.S Senators, U.S House Rep, and any other Federal or State Official or Officer.
YOU BETTER remember that the PEOPLE of SOuth Dakota have every FREE RIGHT to go to Washington D.C any day of the week, all year round, to meet inside the Capitol Building, freely, to observe, to audit, to review, to discuss things with their Representatives.
Your beloved Legislators have every right to go to the U.S Senate to speak to, to reside over the U.S Senate; Your beloved S.D Citizens/Residents have every right to go to the U.S House to speak to, to reside over the U.S House.
Stop the Hate man, You are showing your true colors here. Are you beholden to the People, or are you behold to the PARTY only?
I do know this fact, I do know that many South Dakota Citizens and Residents went to D.C on January 6, 2021 that day to speak to, to reside over, to watch over the Congress that day. I guess people such as some members of our Republican or Democrat Parties feel that S.D CITIZENS had no right to go to D.C that day, let alone, I guess there are members of our two political parties of whom believe that ALL S.D CITIZENS are ignorant, let alone should be punished for going to D.C on January 6, 2021 – this is what you expect from a Tyrannical Govt, to purposely, and with intent punish the American People for doign somethign they had the free right to do.
IF, it can be proven that any such S.D Citizen acted unlawfully that day, then, place them on trial, give to them a citation to appear before a judge and jury, but if NOT, then you have no right to allow the Federal Govt to attack them, belittle them, or punish them without a speedy, fast, and fair trial.
SOUTH DAKOTA has the constitutional duty to PROTECT ALL South Dakota Citizens. AT ALL COSTS.
1. Stop capitalizing stuff randomly, it makes you appear mentally ill.
2. At all costs? You go first, tough guy.
I wish Phil would give us the names of his bros being stretched on the rack, having their fingernails pulled out and being fed gruel. Just one name and I will urge my legislator to sign this otherwise meaningless, waste-of-time resolution.
These nutballs are in total denial of what actually happened in the Capitol.
They let me into Walmart, too, but that doesn’t mean I get to destroy the place without consequences.
I have friends in the Capitol Police, many of them former military, and the stories they tell are awful. They should be supported, not villainized by these cis, psuedo macho types who traipse around the woods playing army men on the weekends.
Proud “Boys”, yes. Proud “Men”, hardly.