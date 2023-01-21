Am I really reading that South Dakota Democrat State Representative Kadyn Wittman trying to intimate in a passive-aggressive manner that she is worried over being attacked by a Republican?
Wow.
20 thoughts on “Democrat Legislator Kadyn Wittman intimating that she has a sense of worry over being attacked by a Republican?”
Well..she has a point. The “nut case, extreme right” of the Party is weaponized and has demonstrated a willingness to engage in violence.
Are you serious?
After the BLM riots and “mostly peaceful protests”?
Thing is it’s not a left right thing at this point.
We’ve been infiltrated and our national identity and resources are being stolen and congress is broken and captured (Epstein).
This kind of “worry” is a red flag of ignorance that this person doesn’t understand the game, and therefore has no chance at truly winning (winning a stolen election DOES NOT count).
These types of people never want to answer the question of, “what if all the claims are true?” or “what about other countries throughout history who have had their democracies perverted .. was their subsequent revolutionary violence justified?” because they feel, at present, like the beneficiaries of the *cough* alleged fraud.
It’s the conversation that’s not being had because of knee jerk emotional reactions like this person’s.
If there is this type of fraud and we can’t vote away the fraud (duh), what options are left in keeping with the spirit of our nation?
I believe we can still restore our freedom, and that it’s not too late for a peaceful solution.
But I also revere Kyle Rittenhouse as a national treasure and hero for exemplifying the American martial art and for being the embodiment of when and how to use controlled lethal violence.
.. also, has this really ignorant person ever heard of Rand Paul and Steve Scalise?
HEAR, HEAR!!! Iagree with you John Dale.
Unlike Antifa, right?
LMFAO!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sure, Terry, good story.
Said nobody, ever.
Well, the representative has her right to express the opinions of her constituents and family. She is in a position to craft legislation to disarm South Dakotans if she wishes to do so. In the meantime, she and ‘mom’ should know that if South Dakota gun owners are as stupid as this New Mexico representative, something would have happened a l-o-n-g time ago! There is also a sergeant-at-arms in the Chamber to protect our legislators.
Bahahaha! You think she’s going to legislate away our 2nd amendment protected by the US constitution? BAAHAHAHA
Why don’t you and the low IQ democrat representative both start by reading the constitution? Then you can buy a “constitution for dummies (democrats)” and try to comprehend what it means.
😂😂😂 it has to be difficult to get to your level of stupidity. It’s extraordinary, really.
Obviously Mary, you did not comprehend what I wrote! Please read it again and if you still don’t get it, then you can join others at the kids table.
Yes, Mr. Dale, too many nuts with too many guns.
LMFAO!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Exactly. Not to mention, she’s obviously not one of SD’s brightest. Everyone knows this story about the Republican candidate supposedly shooting at democrats is a farce. First of all, the police said so and repeatedly said they have no reason to think it was him other than he came to the door of one of the democrat’s homes BEFORE THE Nov elections “with some forms in his hands” and was on the ring door bell. This is the evidence some Brian dead democrat has used to turn him into a supposed suspect in the public eye. Not to mention, when conservatives shoot at something or someone- they don’t miss. They certainly don’t miss multiple times at different locations.
I mean, it’s comical democrats are surprised people are shooting at their homes! They live in New Mexico, which is a border state and the democrats have literally funded and facilitated an invasion of our southern border & country. Do they honestly think any legal resident of New Mexico doesn’t want to shoot them?
Sorry, that’s my response to Mr. Dale.
Oooh, poor baby. Watches too much MSNBC.
Nah, it’s only the teachers you gotta watch here, and maybe the Sanford lobbyists
She should spend more time figuring out the homeless mess in her own district in downtown Sioux Falls. Much better chance she will be attacked walking downtown to get her $7 latte.
She has to learn that most people don’t know who she is.
Literally in the next post you’re talking about a state representative being a member of the extremist group Oath Keepers so maybe the fear is not unfounded?
Self-awareness isn’t the strong suit on this site.
Even less so on DFP.