Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Blocking State Business with “Evil Foreign Governments”

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-02, which blocks the State of South Dakota from doing business with certain telecommunications companies owned or controlled by “evil foreign governments.” The order also requires that every state contract include a clause certifying the contractor is not owned, influenced, or affiliated with these countries.

“It is critical that we protect South Dakotans from evil foreign governments,” said Governor Noem. “This order ensures that these countries cannot leverage telecommunications or state contract procurements to gain access to crucial state infrastructure and data.”

The order blocks business with companies associated with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Two months ago, Governor Noem signed an Executive Order banning TikTok for South Dakota state government. Since then, dozens of states have taken action to ban TikTok, as has Congress.

