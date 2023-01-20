Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Blocking State Business with “Evil Foreign Governments”
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-02, which blocks the State of South Dakota from doing business with certain telecommunications companies owned or controlled by “evil foreign governments.” The order also requires that every state contract include a clause certifying the contractor is not owned, influenced, or affiliated with these countries.
“It is critical that we protect South Dakotans from evil foreign governments,” said Governor Noem. “This order ensures that these countries cannot leverage telecommunications or state contract procurements to gain access to crucial state infrastructure and data.”
The order blocks business with companies associated with the governments of China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.
Two months ago, Governor Noem signed an Executive Order banning TikTok for South Dakota state government. Since then, dozens of states have taken action to ban TikTok, as has Congress.
###
5 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Signs Executive Order Blocking State Business with “Evil Foreign Governments””
This is a start. Viet Nam needs to be added to this list for its continued persecution of Christians, minority tribes and suppression of free speech.
It is NOT too late. Please do more.
Please work with DCI to monitor wireless signals and find hot spots.
Look for correlation between hospitalization for things like vertigo, rapid onset cancers, Tinnitus and other ailments that the US Navy (and countless others) has known are associated with wireless exposure since the 1970’s. Use geospatial analysis to determine proximate cause for these ailments if possible (if there is some kind of bidding process, I would like to apply as my firm, Growing Business Solutions LLC).
Please investigate Internet provider companies deploying wireless routers with 5G enabled by default.
Please inquire as to whether the cable companies are facilitating 5G access for devices without the knowledge or consent of Internet company provider customers or their neighbors.
Evil? Really? Sooooo childish. Stewart Smalley in real life.
Is stewart your dad?
Atta girl Kristi. I am glad you are taking a stand for us!