Conservative scorecard sponsors rank lower than most liberal Senator on own cherry-picked benchmark

The annual scorecard from the Rapid City group Citizens for Liberty, which one conservative Legislator has previously referred to as “extremely distorted” has made it’s return before the primary. And as usual, it’s a bag of cherry-picked silliness.

Why do I say this? Because while they’re claiming these were THE conservative issues Legislators should be scored on, the Citizens for Liberty group was busy failing their own test. While they ranked Senators based on Senate Bill 200, on the resettlement of refugees…

… curiously, they were nowhere to be found.

And when it came time to weigh in on the abortion issue they ranked Senators on…

It looks like everyone but Citizens for Liberty were there defending the rights of the unborn….

How about the freedom of speech at Universities?

Nope. Another big fat goose egg for the Citizens for Liberty.

In fact, I found that they thought only 3 of the 26 bills were used on the card important enough to show up and testify on.

(While they didn’t show up for Immigration, Abortion or Freedom of Speech, Senate Bill 150 was important enough for them to have two people there on.)

Which if I’m catching them all.. if we rank them on showing up, they’ve got a score of about 11.5% for their own scorecard, ranking them lower than the lowest ranked Senator.

Not that such hypocrisy is uncommon for Citizens for Liberty.

And lest we forget that members of the conservative group were part of the signature gathering team to place the ballot measure for the increase in cigarette taxes to fund tech schools on the ballot this past year:

Hmm… Failing their own scorecard and working to increasing taxes. They should probably pick their issues a little better next year.

And bother to show up, if they’re going to claim to set the benchmark for conservatism.

