Uh Oh.. It looks like My Pillow’s Mike Lindell has a cyber expert looking to collect his $5 Million after supposedly proving that the data they were trying to examine in Sioux Falls last week was all bunk:
“P-CAPs adhere to an international standard,” Alderson said, and include information like the date a file was created and an IP address. But Lindell’s data, shared as text files, had none of that. In fact, it was saved in hexadecimal format — despite the fact that packet captures use binary code.
and..
At the conference, Lindell had all of the invited cybersecurity experts sign a legal document explaining the rules and stipulations under which he would give out the $5 million reward — all of which Alderson says he met.
He even sent a 10-page letter to Lindell’s attorney Wednesday outlining each part of the agreement and how he was able to meet the requirements.
What? The conference reneging on their promise of $5 million after making wild claims?
Who would have thought?
One thought on “Cyber Expert wants his $5 million for disproving claims at Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium”
These days, the burden of proof seems to be a ghost.
“Where are the original files” is certainly not proof.
Also, why did the CO AG raid a county supervisor’s home who happened to be in Sioux Falls?
There was a lot presented at the conference.
Even if it was a head fake to draw-out whatever event is meant to distract from the real forensic audit, there were several important items that came out of the conference, the assault being the most important.