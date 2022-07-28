Just came across this on the Twitterverse from a field staffer for Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Smith. And I think it’s something we can all agree with, Republican or Democrat. That “the Biden administration is painfully weak and wholly inept” and that we need to dump Joe Biden and VP Harris from leading our country.
I’ve got to wonder how many on the Democrat ticket share the same opinion that it’s time to dump Joe Biden?
3 thoughts on “Democrat Jamie Smith for Governor campaign staffer advocates to dump President Biden and VP Harris from the Democrat ticket.”
You could take a lesson from them. They are willing to call a spade a spade without worrying about their “party” allegiance. This country would be better off if Republicans could do the same.
What’s this? Not unwavering blind loyalty at all costs? How refreshing!
I think most people are looking for a president under 80 years old, regardless of party.