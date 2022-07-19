Remember Ellee Spawn who was going to challenge Dusty Johnson for the Democrats in 2020? At least she was going to challenge Dusty until her campaign became as radioactive as a Chernobyl reactor upon the disclosure of 3 DUI’s and active warrants for her arrest during her candidacy.
If you recall, last year, she decided she didn’t like the Democrat party so much anymore, and had been identifying with a group called the “National Progressive Party,” and was calling the 2 major parties “just 2 corporations.”
That gig must not have worked out, because as pointed out to me by a reader she’s back with the Democrats, and is calling herself a “campaign manager” as the campaign tells the world that Ellee is managing Minnesota DFL candidate Jill Abahsain’s effort to run for Congress in Minnesota Congressional District 7.
Well, good luck with that. I’m sure Ellee has a lot to teach her about what not to do in running for Congress.
2 thoughts on “Dumpster fire SD Dem Congressional candidate Ellee Spawn now campaign manager for Minnesota CD7 candidate Jill Abahsain”
MN CD7 was a Trump +30 district where the last of the Blue Dog Democrats, Collin Peterson, was defeated handedly by Michelle Fischbach last cycle. Abahsain might lose by 40 points.
The Democratic Socialists of America (Marxists) and harder left DFLers always called Collin Peterson a DINO yet he was the Chair of the Ag committee and very powerful. Many Republicans voted for Peterson because he was pro-life and against abortions. Knowing they could never beat Peterson in a primary they actively worked to make sure a real Republican would win. Those DFLers would protest at Peterson’s congressional offices to the point of office staff had to call the police and have them removed and those far lefties promised not to vote for him. Their DSA strategy was based on that it would be easier to beat a REAL Republican than a DINO that was known for his work ethic, being approachable and was known for constituent serves. Michelle Fischbach is in a safe seat and the DSAs running as DFLers will be setting records for losses.