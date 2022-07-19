Dumpster fire SD Dem Congressional candidate Ellee Spawn now campaign manager for Minnesota CD7 candidate Jill Abahsain

Remember Ellee Spawn who was going to challenge Dusty Johnson for the Democrats in 2020? At least she was going to challenge Dusty until her campaign became as radioactive as a Chernobyl reactor upon the disclosure of 3 DUI’s and active warrants for her arrest during her candidacy.

If you recall, last year, she decided she didn’t like the Democrat party so much anymore, and had been identifying with a group called the “National Progressive Party,” and was calling the 2 major parties “just 2 corporations.”

That gig must not have worked out, because as pointed out to me by a reader she’s back with the Democrats, and is calling herself a “campaign manager” as the campaign tells the world that Ellee is managing Minnesota DFL candidate Jill Abahsain’s effort to run for Congress in Minnesota Congressional District 7.

Well, good luck with that. I’m sure Ellee has a lot to teach her about what not to do in running for Congress.