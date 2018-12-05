Democrat Ellee Spawn files Statement of Organization with FEC to lose to Dusty Johnson in the 2020 US House Race

Democrat Ellee Spawn, who couldn’t figure out what she was running for or what District she was going to run in back around 2015/2016, has decided what she’s going to be doing in 2020.

Filing a Statement of Organization today with the FEC, as well as writing “2020” in the banner on her Facebook page, it appears she’s preparing to lose to Congressman-elect Dusty Johnson in the US House Race next election:

Spawn for House by Pat Powers on Scribd

(No word yet if she’s going to change her mind and run for US Senate, instead.)

  3. Troy Jones

    I am sure the people are fired up and ready for the 2020 House race to start before the landslide newly elected Member is yet to be sworn in.

    Seriously, I’ll believe she is more than a placeholder or attention seeker when she shows she has $100K raised and a thousand donors.* Otherwise, she has already gotten more attention than she has earned.

    *The only reason to form a committee is to raise money so I expect she’ll be beginning to do that immediately.

    1. David

      yes but not she has quarterly reports and if she doesn’t raise much now it is one thing, but when the March report hits with hardly anything…her campaign will be declared dead before it starts…but it is not like the Democrats know how to run a winning campaign

  4. grudznick

    She does have a very neato name. Think of the campaign slogans she could sport over a picture of that young woman. If only she could focus and fill out her paperwork and stick to the task.

