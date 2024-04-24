Dakota News Now featuring story on Richard Thomason’s runoff campaign, State Rep. Greg Jamison working with council candidate

Dakota News Now has a story tonight featuring former State Representative, and hopefully, future Sioux Falls City Councilman Richard Thomason, on his efforts to get out the vote as the campaign cruises into the final week of the election:

Thomason reflected on his campaign ahead of the runoff contest and said that nothing has changed for the messaging, but this upcoming election is a new playing field.

He said, “While we do have great momentum, you can’t let the foot off the gas pedal, you’ve got to keep going. Every day knocking on doors, making calls, meeting with people. We do enjoy the momentum, but we know that’s not stopping until 7:00 on April 30.”

and..

For the duration of Thomason’s campaign, Jamison has served as a mentor for him. As they’ve transitioned into the runoff portion, Jamison and Thomason discussed how they’ve moved into looking at the bigger picture behind having a council seat.

Jamison described how the biggest reality check he faced when on the council was the elaborate budget the city had for a variety of things, he’s taken his knowledge and provided Thomason with his best advice.