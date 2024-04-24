Does there need to be more than just a meeting? Sex Offender speaks to students in Elkton.

The Elkton School Board is apparently “having a meeting” after a convicted sex offender was invited to a classroom to speak with students:

The Elkton School Board will discuss a revision of guest policies after a sex offender was invited into a classroom as a guest speaker. and.. According to Jandahl, the school board will be revising the guest policy so that the administration will have more oversight on who is invited into classrooms. The school board will also implement a policy that will allow them to ban non-student sex offenders from school grounds, school activities and property under control of the school.

You hate to over react.. but I would have thought that not visiting schools would have been an automatic condition placed upon a convicted sex offender who as an element of their crime offended with a minor. Or were just a sex offender, period.