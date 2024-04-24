Senator Erin Tobin roasts Citizens for Liberty cherry-picked scorecard for what it is.

Always good to see our elected officials being truthful with the public. And this occasion is State Senator Erin Tobin noting to the voters of her District what they need to know about the scorecard her opponent is waving around, the infamous Citizens for Liberty cherry picked nonsense scorecard.

This would be the same group that rated their lobbyist’s spouse at 100% after she was suspended and censured for harassing a legislative employee over breastfeeding and vaccinations. And not passing any legislation that year.

You can go to Senator Tobin’s facebook page here – share it all over.

If you’re interested in reading a more accurate scorecard on who is and who is not conservative, you can check out the Real Conservative Scorecard here.