Always good to see our elected officials being truthful with the public. And this occasion is State Senator Erin Tobin noting to the voters of her District what they need to know about the scorecard her opponent is waving around, the infamous Citizens for Liberty cherry picked nonsense scorecard.
This would be the same group that rated their lobbyist’s spouse at 100% after she was suspended and censured for harassing a legislative employee over breastfeeding and vaccinations. And not passing any legislation that year.
You can go to Senator Tobin’s facebook page here – share it all over.
If you’re interested in reading a more accurate scorecard on who is and who is not conservative, you can check out the Real Conservative Scorecard here.
4 thoughts on “Senator Erin Tobin roasts Citizens for Liberty cherry-picked scorecard for what it is.”
No one cares about the CFL scorecard besides the crazies in their own echo chamber. We should all use it to determine who NOT to vote for. High CFL score? Hell no candidate. Endorsed by CFL? Run away. Event by CFL? Pretend it doesn’t exist.
Erin is not afraid of anything. Apparently it’s a west river ranch girl thing. CFL, and any puppet they are putting up, is in over their head.
The legislator you spoke about husband’s is NOT a lobbyist. In fact he or his wife are not presently associated with CFL. The CFL scorecard is based on the State GOP platform. No cherry picking. Maybe you should follow the same platform to get your score higher!
We are lucky to have that gal out in Pierre. She is the real deal