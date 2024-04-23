Perennial Sioux Falls city candidate arrested for assault after accused of trying to strangle woman

Good gosh. What is it with politicos being accused of trying to strangle women?

First, it was Gordon Howie/Neal Tapio campaign supporter Shad Olson. Now, Sioux Falls city candidate.. or attempted city candidate.. David Zokaites has been accused of trying to injure some poor woman:

At Zokaites’ initial appearance hearing Tuesday, Minnehaha County prosecutor Kathleen Fulton said the allegations against Zokaites were that an argument between him and the woman became physical, and that he placed an exercise ball over her mouth and nose and put his body weight on it, preventing her from breathing for 30 seconds. Victoria Reker, with the Minnehaha County Public Advocate’s Office, said Zokaites denied the allegations. Reker had asked the woman to leave his home after coming over while she was intoxicated, which had become a “pattern of behavior” that he had called police about before.

