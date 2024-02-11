Shad Olson felony domestic assault detailed further in Argus Leader; Victim notes “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country”

Former West river news anchor Shad Olson’s arrest for felony domestic assault just had a significant information dump in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader in their story how this former Neal Tapio advisor was allegedly drunk as he slammed his partner on the ground according to the probable affidavit for his arrest:
The victim asked Olson “if he was drinking already and he became mad.” She then told Olson, who she described as unemployed and lacking a source of income, that she “works hard to support their family,” to which he simply retorted she was a “crazy [expletive],” documents state.
and..
From there, the victim said Olson chased after her as she ran away from her home. They had been living together from some time, but she told the officer “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country,” the documents read.
The officer asked the victim if Olson had assaulted her before, with her replying “yes.”
The victim said Olson, who runs his own far-right, eponymic podcast, is “stressed over politics,” which influences his drinking. She then told the officer Olson blames his political frustrations on her.
This story is just horrible. I mean, it is the worst.
The victim of this weeks’ alleged domestic assault, and it was supposedly not the only time she’s been a victim, was being assisted by Working Against Violence, Inc. out of Rapid City.
If you’re so inclined, you can make a donation to them by clicking here.
—
BONUS: A Shad Olson Facebook post which hasn’t aged well over the last week or so.
Shad probably should have spent more time addressing the abuse and maltreatment of women a lot closer to home.
Another hardcore Doeden supporter that was posting on his facebook page! When Doeden first announced his Congressional exploratory scheme and rambled on about We have lost our way, We have lost our traditional value, family discipline and on is this what they mean? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_aVSS9aMvc
Joel Koskan was another campaigning on family values.
How many SDGOP ok Doeden is not a Republican but others who say one thing and do another and are caught and either have been convicted or charged?
Shad has never been Republican either. Constitution Party.
Figures!
A sad and tragic story of personal conflict that has nothing to do with recent legislation signed in Pierre or candidates that advance particular platforms with substantive differences to the cultural, political, and legal inertia of our time.
I wish these people the very best, and suggest we not pry into their private lives as they try to sort out such a terrible personal and private and embarrassing incident.
My only lingering question is, how was Russia involved?
He made himself a public figure- you don’t get to pick and choose when you want privacy when you do that.
Also, how can you wish Shad well after reading the story in the Argus?
People who get too involved in politics like this end like Shad. Why be so interested in something if it makes you feel this way, driving you to drink. Media needs a warning to “enjoy in moderation” just like alcohol. I feel bad for everyone who gets this worked up over “worrying about the country”. Try and take a deep breath, day to day, most of the stuff that annoys you doesn’t have an effect on you. Relax, no need to beat your girlfriend up because Soros is funding BLM….
Taffy Howard and Jordan Mason are probably heart broken over this.
The gop is becoming notorious for having every one of their accusations turning into admissions of guilt.
Again.. Shad has never been GOP, and we don’t want him.
Constitution party.
Just because Shad doesn’t carry the card doesn’t really discredit him from being an autocratic hypocrite. He supports the same policy the GOP does, he’s GOP in my book.
Wife-beaters that strangle their spouses are just a few steps away from murdering their abused targets. Throw the book and throw away the keys at this piece of shit.
https://www.kob.com/archive/report-choking-strangulation-victims-750-more-likely-to-be-killed-by-offender/