Shad Olson felony domestic assault detailed further in Argus Leader; Victim notes “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country”

Former West river news anchor Shad Olson’s arrest for felony domestic assault just had a significant information dump in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader in their story how this former Neal Tapio advisor was allegedly drunk as he slammed his partner on the ground according to the probable affidavit for his arrest:

The victim asked Olson “if he was drinking already and he became mad.” She then told Olson, who she described as unemployed and lacking a source of income, that she “works hard to support their family,” to which he simply retorted she was a “crazy [expletive],” documents state. and.. From there, the victim said Olson chased after her as she ran away from her home. They had been living together from some time, but she told the officer “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country,” the documents read. The officer asked the victim if Olson had assaulted her before, with her replying “yes.” The victim said Olson, who runs his own far-right, eponymic podcast, is “stressed over politics,” which influences his drinking. She then told the officer Olson blames his political frustrations on her.

Go read this story now.

This story is just horrible. I mean, it is the worst.

The victim of this weeks’ alleged domestic assault, and it was supposedly not the only time she’s been a victim, was being assisted by Working Against Violence, Inc. out of Rapid City.

If you’re so inclined, you can make a donation to them by clicking here.

BONUS: A Shad Olson Facebook post which hasn’t aged well over the last week or so.

Shad probably should have spent more time addressing the abuse and maltreatment of women a lot closer to home.