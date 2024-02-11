Meade County Sheriff Press Release on Shad Olson arrest – with Mugshot

PRESS RELEASE

On 02.05.2024, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shad Olson, 51, of Blackhawk SD, for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence. The arrest was a result of a report on 02.04.2024. As this case remains under investigation, no other information will be released specific to this matter.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is committed to doing everything we can to address issues of domestic violence. The protection of victims and holding those responsible, accountable for their actions will always be a priority for this office.

An arrest is an allegation only, and there remains a presumption of innocence until adjudication in a court of law.

Aggravated Assault is a Class 3 Felony.