PRESS RELEASE
On 02.05.2024, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shad Olson, 51, of Blackhawk SD, for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence. The arrest was a result of a report on 02.04.2024. As this case remains under investigation, no other information will be released specific to this matter.
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is committed to doing everything we can to address issues of domestic violence. The protection of victims and holding those responsible, accountable for their actions will always be a priority for this office.
An arrest is an allegation only, and there remains a presumption of innocence until adjudication in a court of law.
Aggravated Assault is a Class 3 Felony.
6 thoughts on “Meade County Sheriff Press Release on Shad Olson arrest – with Mugshot”
Totally a witch hunt, and this photo is shopped, his head isn’t really that big. Dems just trying to make him look like another GOP criminal.
Are you stupid or have you really never seen a mugshot before? They’re never flattering. Not that a wife-beater should be flattered.
I’m guessing it’s the first one.
This was the photo on the press release from the Jail.
And yes, his head is this size. Given what he’s accused of doing, I hope it’s too big for his wee jailhouse pillow.
Some people in South Dakota as recently highlighted have heads that have grown substantially in size being bigger than the average person. Door entrances have to be widened for them and they may need assistance at times maneuvering with that big head of theirs. Their heads will consume photos and videos.. Pillow sizes need to be larger too. Being a Megalomaniac can have it’s challenges.
Olson is a very minor personality on the political landscape in South Dakota, as are Tapio, Pischke, Koskan, May, Perry, Manhart, and Ms. Mueller, the Party’s marital relations expert. We are known by the people we associate with. That’s the Party’s problem. We need to craft a discreet method to quietly remove these people from our Membership Roles.
Angry people who talk about hate and violence eventually turn to hate and violence in their lives. I would guess this was not the first time but the woman was scared enough this time to call in.