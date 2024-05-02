GOP Convention Delegate potentials, don’t forget Taffy Howard’s position on helping the SDGOP.

Noting the South Dakota Republican Party’s National Convention Delegate Selection regional and statewide selection process tomorrow evening, and understanding that a certain Congressional wannabe is going to be trying to get people to send her to the National Convention, I thought it might be an opportune time to remind people what Taffy Howard had to say about the South Dakota Republican Party bringing President Trump to South Dakota for an event earlier this year:

..while I have a deep admiration for what Trump has been able to accomplish, I do believe he is being used by the establishment elites in our state to give themselves some standing with their conservative constituents, which I don’t want to help in any way.

Read Taffy Howard’s screed here.

Yep. In what was one of the biggest events that the Republican Party has put on in South Dakota in modern history had Taffy declaring that “I don’t want to help in any way,” because she has that much loathing for the Republicans who have been elected, and the Republican voters who have put them in office.

GOP National Convention delegate hopefuls, keep that in mind when Taffy asks you to send her to the National Republican Convention tomorrow night. “I don’t want to help in any way.”

Just sayin’