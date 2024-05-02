GOP Convention Delegate potentials, don’t forget Taffy Howard’s position on helping the SDGOP.

Noting the South Dakota Republican Party’s National Convention Delegate Selection regional and statewide selection process tomorrow evening, and understanding that a certain Congressional wannabe is going to be trying to get people to send her to the National Convention, I thought it might be an opportune time to remind people what Taffy Howard had to say about the South Dakota Republican Party bringing President Trump to South Dakota for an event earlier this year:
..while I have a deep admiration for what Trump has been able to accomplish, I do believe he is being used by the establishment elites in our state to give themselves some standing with their conservative constituents, which I don’t want to help in any way.
Read Taffy Howard’s screed here.
Yep. In what was one of the biggest events that the Republican Party has put on in South Dakota in modern history had Taffy declaring that “I don’t want to help in any way,” because she has that much loathing for the Republicans who have been elected, and the Republican voters who have put them in office.
GOP National Convention delegate hopefuls, keep that in mind when Taffy asks you to send her to the National Republican Convention tomorrow night. “I don’t want to help in any way.”
Just sayin’
This entire group wants nothing to do with being apart of any solution… ” burn it to the ground ” types. Liz May must have endorsed this one as well.
If she opposed trump vote no
“In what was one of the biggest events that the Republican Party has put on in South Dakota in modern history”
Your words Pat, but yet Thune, Rounds, and Johnson were missing in action.
I believe the Senate was voting (something Taffy doesn’t do) and Dusty was thanking veterans and doing his pin ceremony (as he often does) while Taffy just didn’t go (she’s good at that)
You should be reminding people that the three stooges refused to show up and support our President. The SDGOP establishment is an embarrassment. Kudos to Taffy for having principles.
Didn’t Taffy skip Trumps rally? Actions are always louder than words.
She and Dusty. Sad.
What principles, exactly? The only principles I see Taffy understands are the principle of self-preservation and the “do as I say and not as I do” principle of hypocrisy.
Nailed it. If anyone else does or says exactly what she does or says but she doesn’t like them, well, that’s not principled anymore (to her); it’s ‘establishment’ or ‘elite’. Her words.
You’re not “just saying” Pat…you’re right on the mark. It is time for the Party to build a high wall between the working majority of the Party and a minority of insurrectionists.
Taffy worked against the Trump rally and 7k people who showed up. She can’t represent SD.
Executive board needs to lead.
If the Trump campaign wants disloyal Republicans then they should send Taffy to Milwaukee. It’s embarasing that SD Strong didn’t show up. Any Republican can vote.
The Trump campaign itself is likely to intervene. In 2016 Isaac Latterell embarrassed all of us and by 2020, when we thought we would be having a convention, it was made clear nothing like that was to happen again. They remembered it. The SDGOP executive board will have to answer to the RNC if there is any funny business.
at the 2020 SDGOP convention we had a resolution celebrating the Republican Party’s origin in the abolitionist movement and calling for June 19th to be a national holiday. Taffy Howard led the opposition against it, and it was voted down. The SDGOP, as led by Taffy Howard, thought the Emancipation Proclamation was a bad thing.
Chairman Lederman went behind a screen, off camera, and exploded in a torrent of profanity.
In 2022, Taffy led the group that voted against thanking Lederman for his leadership (after all the years he had put up with her bullshit) and tried to vote down a resolution endorsing the party’s slate of candidates. Incoming Chairman Wiik was so disgusted he left the convention and went home, to bring his blood pressure under control.
That is the effect she has on people. Perhaps the Governor can give her a tour of a gravel pit. It’s time.
And you nailed it. Smack on the head. But she and a few others take this kind of criticism as a good thing because they really do think they’re in the ‘right’. They are clueless how childish they look and act to the majority of us regular conservative voters. And they criticize others with higher conservative scores than themselves to boot!