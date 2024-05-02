A low down, dirty campaign. Both challengers and incumbents going hard negative as they try to claw their way up the hill.

Getting reports out there of candidates going hard negative in their attempts to take out their opponents. Unfortunately for them, it seems to be mostly backfiring, and is being taken negatively by the very people they’re trying to convince.

In the District 17 Senate Race, Jeff Church is trying to get people to recognize his name against incumbent State Senator (and new mom!) Sydney Davis in South East South Dakota. How has he been approaching it? Well, not very positively, as there are reports of Davis supporters with her yard sign at their houses being left a poison packet, attacking Davis:

Not shockingly, the poison packet being left to try to sway Davis voters bases it’s attack on the cherry-picked Citizens for Liberty scorecard.

Despite telling candidates all the time, I still have to repeat that you can’t lead with negative attacks. Unless your name ID is equal or close to your opponent, it will just ring hollow, and you’re trying to convince someone that they made a bad decision before. They’re not going to replace a known friend with an unknown person lobbing bombs, so targeting supporters is just a mistake, and a waste of money.

But don’t just take this as a lesson for newbies. Incumbents do crazy things as well when they’re feeling the heat.

Here’s a lesson from State Senator Tom Pischke who is apparently feeling the heat from the person who is likely to replace him, Jordan Youngberg.

This person who had a Youngberg sign found themselves directly harangued by Youngberg’s opponent (Tom Pischke), who not just smeared Youngberg, but asked for money. The end result was that Youngberg’s support was not just strengthened, but this now fired up supporter has taken to facebook to underline her support to all of her friends and neighbors.

And Tom isn’t just limiting his attacks to in-person. It’s part of his fundraising program:

As opposed to running on his own merits, Pischke has taken to leaving personal notes in fundraising letter falsely claiming his opponent as having a liberal voting record. I’m told that once again, the CFL cherry-picked scorecard was used as reference.

Why does an incumbent of several years feel the need to go on the hard attack? Because his legislative successes are slim and none. Getting kicked out of caucus, demanding the National Guard chase jet chemtrails, and leaving bottles of syrup on the desks of women are not the things that bolster one’s legislative credentials.

The hard attacks coming from the candidates all smack of desperation. And if you’re so inclined to reject these tactics..

You can donate to Sydney Davis for District 17 Senate here.

And you can donate to Jordan Youngberg for SD Senate by sending a check to:

YOUNGBERG FOR SD SENATE

613 S Allen Ave

Colman, SD 57017

Keep the tips and info about the attacks coming!