Guest Column: South Dakota Blockchain Coalition – Elizabeth Warren bill will squelch the entrepreneurship and innovation

Guest Column: Elizabeth Warren bill will squelch the entrepreneurship and innovation

by Barry Sackett, Chair/Founder South Dakota Blockchain Coalition

A critical bill impacting South Dakota Banking, Trust, and the growing digital asset industry is pending before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. We are fortunate to have Senator Rounds serving on this committee to continue protecting South Dakota businesses.

The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act brought forward by Senator Elizabeth Warren aims to squelch the entrepreneurship and innovation within this emerging market, and targets digital assets and the utilization of blockchain technology in the financial markets, agriculture, and health care industries.

The importance of South Dakota’s leadership in blockchain technology cannot be overstated. Blockchain technology is transforming the way we conduct business, exchange value, and is heavily impacting the South Dakota Trust Industry.

The regulation proposed in Senator Warren’s legislation essentially makes technology currently being utilized in financial markets around the world unusable in the United States, thus forcing businesses to move overseas to develop products which will become essential in the new world of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The United States is already behind other European and Asian regulators in understanding digital assets, and this legislation threatens to set us back even further.

As of March, this legislation has received additional co-sponsorship from 16 Democratic and two Republican Senators. We have conferred with Senator Rounds Staff regarding this bill, and he has not signed on to support this legislation and has introduced legislation in the past regarding cyber security. We applaud his efforts and encourage him to work with Representative Dusty Johnson to create a bill mirroring Rep. Johnson’s H.R. 4763, FIT for the 21st Century Act in the Senate. Representative Johnson’s bill creates a clear path to appropriately treat digital assets as commodities instead of security instruments.

We support Senator Rounds advocacy for future South Dakota jobs and leading in this critical emerging industry. The United States Congress needs to create and pass a legal framework for entrepreneurs to competitively operate within the global markets and within the U.S. regulatory system to create confidence for the customers and users of the digital asset ecosystem.

Barry Sackett

Chair/Founder South Dakota Blockchain Coalition