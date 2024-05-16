Final Explanations Released For State Constitutional Amendments Proposed by South Dakota Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. – Final ballot explanations for two potential constitutional amendments that were adopted by South Dakota legislators have been released by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Marty Jackley takes no position on any such proposal for purposes of the ballot explanation. He has provided a fair and neutral explanation on the proposed constitutional amendments to help assist the voters.

The proposed constitutional amendments will now be on this year’s general election ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the November, 2024 general election will be needed to pass each measure. These two potential constitutional amendments are different than most such proposals because they were proposed by state lawmakers and not by private individuals or groups.

Senate Joint Resolution 501, if approved, would authorize the state to impose a work requirement on individuals who are eligible for expanded Medicaid benefits. The resolution was approved by the 2024 Legislature. https://atg.sd.gov/docs/May%2016%202024%20SJR%20501%20final%20ballot%20intitiated%20measure.pdf

Senate Joint Resolution 505, if approved, would update the text of the State Constitution regarding gender references for certain office holders and persons. The resolution was approved by the 2023 Legislature. https://atg.sd.gov/docs/May%2016%202024%20SJR%20505%20final%20ballot%20initiated%20measure.pdf

State law requires the Attorney General draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. The Attorney General’s explanation is meant to be an “objective, clear, and simple summary” intended to “educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed” measure, as well as identify the “legal consequences” of each measure.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. A total of one comment was received.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State website at https://sdsos.gov/default.aspx.

