Pre-Primary reports rolling in. Some, like Tony Kayser’s are early. Maybe too early.

Pre-primary reports are starting to be posted by the Secretary of State’s office, especially for those that were filed early. But, is there such a thing as being too early?

According to the Secretary of State’s website, reports should be filed as follows:

PRE-PRIMARY DUE: MAY 20, 2024

Deadline : Fifteen days prior to the primary election.

: Fifteen days prior to the primary election. What needs to be reported: All transactions from the last submitted report through May 15, 2024. (my emphasis)

All transactions from the last submitted report Who files: ALL statewide candidates & statewide elected officials, legislative candidates and county candidates (only if there is a race in that office in the district or county), statewide political parties, statewide political action committees and statewide *ballot question committees.

Ok. For activity through May 15th. Then why was District 14 candidate Tony Kayser signing off on a report on April 26th?

To this point, the only question that came up about Tony Kayser to me was a commercial property owner asking me “who is this Kayser guy who is putting his signs on my property without asking?” (Yes, that does upset commercial property owners).

But this one is weird. How can you sign off on your report about 2 1/2 weeks early without knowing what you might receive in donations? Even more interesting is the report itself, and an item that leaped out at me:

Tony Kay Ser pre-primary report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The dude is claiming $159.30 in campaign yard sign expenses in his mostly self-funded campaign?

A number of weeks back, I personally was picking up a load of signs from the sign production house, and had to jockey for position at the door with someone else who was loading a pickup truck load of signs, whom I did not recognize. I caught it later, as I was leaving after I paid. It was Tony Kayser.

The date? April 30th. In fact, I have a cell phone call I made after that to try to figure out who this was, so I have a date and time right there. On the report, Kayser notes that he had expenses of $159.30 for signs. Based on what I personally witnessed on April 30th, I’m going to call shenanigans (as a nice way of saying B.S.).

$500 or $1500, maybe. But $159? No way. Not what I witnessed according to the number of signs he had filled the back of his truck with. There were a number of 4×6 signs, and a pile of yard signs. And again, this was on 4/30, which according to the laws regarding the pre-primary filing should have included campaign expenditures and receipts up through May 15th. But, if he jumped the gun and based his report weeks early on 4/26, yes, $159 might be true.. but not accurate to what should have been filed.

This is only the start of campaign reporting weirdness, so stay tuned.

And remember, if you’re putting signs out there, please don’t assume. Ask the property owner first.