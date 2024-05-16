D31 Senate Candidate Kate-Crowley Johnson declares “Communism is knocking at our door”

Better start to practice “Duck and Cover” again, because District 31 Senate Candidate Kate Crowley Johnson is in a full red panic, and is using her campaign for office to warn us that “Communism is knocking at our door!“

No. We aren’t back in the 1950’s, despite what some of the weirder candidates might lead you to believe. Crowley is actually campaigning on the issue. She’s not just going after those she considers to be liberals, but she’s going full duck and cover against “so-called conservatives” for not actively going after communism!

Since Kate is in full “red-scare mode,” are we going to have to come up with a different color than referring to ourselves as a Red State?

Just asking?