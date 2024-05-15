In Aberdeen, story about right-winger Kyler Dinger continues to linger. Speaking of Dinger’s trash talking, I hear they will have ZooRat T-shirts

My story a few days back about Brown County County Commission Candidate & right-winger Kyler Dinger attacking his opponents and generally being a jerk has found it’s way onto the website for the Aberdeen Insider newspaper:

He said that he, Carl Perry, Logan Manhart, Chris Reeder and Duane Sutton are on the right, or conservative side, while Michael Carlsen, Katie Washnok, JD Wangsness and Steve Roseland are on the left side. Carlsen said Dinger’s description is “narrow-minded,” while Sutton lamented the situation, saying the divide is hurting the party and only benefiting Democrats. and.. Dinger called Carlsen, Washnok, Wangsness and Roseland “Zoo Rats,” a reference to a meet-and-greet event they’re having at the Zoo Bar. and.. Dinger’s comments caught the attention of Republican blogger Pat Powers, who then noted that Dinger pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegal dumping in 2020. That doesn’t reflect well on somebody who now wants to be on the Brown County Commission, Powers said on his Dakota War College blog.

Read the entire story here (subscription required)

Speaking of Zoo Rats, the “Real Republican Party” event being held tomorrow night at the Zoo in Aberdeen is getting some chatter. In case you missed the invite..

I’ve been seeing #ZooRats4Life hastags in conversations, and the hottest political item being talked about among politicos this week with a relation to the Aberdeen Area are the Zoo Rat T-shirts that are rumored to be available at the event.

I want a shirt. I had one member of the legislature comment that he can’t be there in person, but will be there in spirit, because he may have spent an evening or two there while in college. And he wants a t-shirt. I don’t dare tell my own spouse, as an Aberdeen resident at one time, she spent her first year at Northern as a music major, and probably showed her face in there a time or two. And I’m sure she will want one.

The big thing for Republicans is they like a good Republican Party. So, if you’re in the area Thursday night, head down to the Zoo Bar from 5:00-9:00 PM, and go enjoy yourself. Listen to some great music, and find out about the Real Republican Party candidates.

And in the process, all the better if you have fun, and your presence gives right-winger Kyler Dinger a big fat middle-finger!

Because it’s about supporting Republicans, and not his toxic brand of politics!