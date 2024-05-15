Well, this campaign piece that just hit my mailbox will get tongues wagging in District 30. While Julie Frye Mueller is putting out campaign pieces that look like a sovereign citizen flyer hanging in someone’s gun shop, this full page piece just hit the streets:
Starting off by noting that Hulse is endorsed by all three Sheriffs in District 30, it then flips over to let people know she’s endorsed by all three mayors (Custer, Hot Springs, and Hill City), a number of community leaders, and that she has the nod from Trump attorney Harmeet Dillon, Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk, Turning Point itself, and also the nod from Americans for Prosperity, who has likely observed incumbent Senator Julie Frye Mueller in action, and said “no thanks.”
What do you think – will this help Hulse take back the District 30 State Senate Seat from Julie Frye Mueller, who has accomplished nothing over the last two years, aside from getting kicked out of caucus, censured, and suspended while her employee harassment case was winding through the Senate? One can only hope.
8 thoughts on “Huge Amber Hulse for Senate endorsement piece hits the streets in District 30; Sheriffs, Mayors, Harmeet Dhillon and Charlie Kirk”
very very impressive!
I wouldn’t trust Charlie Kirk to tie my shoes.
Me neither. I’d leave that endorsement in the trash.
Good on her for securing the sheriffs and community leaders backing. Weird to see Pat acknowledging that election denial is bs while still talking about Charlie Kirk’s support as a good thing.
For the people she needs to vote for her, it’s a good thing for the election.
And election denial – especially in SD – is BS
Charlie Kirk is not a good one. That guy is a nutjob.
She is an impressive candidate and there is no comparison that she would be a better legislator than another Dumpsterfire Diver JFM but agree with prior comments that having Charlie Kirk is a big negative.
Who else is AFP supporting? That is a big development