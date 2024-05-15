Huge Amber Hulse for Senate endorsement piece hits the streets in District 30; Sheriffs, Mayors, Harmeet Dhillon and Charlie Kirk

Well, this campaign piece that just hit my mailbox will get tongues wagging in District 30. While Julie Frye Mueller is putting out campaign pieces that look like a sovereign citizen flyer hanging in someone’s gun shop, this full page piece just hit the streets:

Starting off by noting that Hulse is endorsed by all three Sheriffs in District 30, it then flips over to let people know she’s endorsed by all three mayors (Custer, Hot Springs, and Hill City), a number of community leaders, and that she has the nod from Trump attorney Harmeet Dillon, Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk, Turning Point itself, and also the nod from Americans for Prosperity, who has likely observed incumbent Senator Julie Frye Mueller in action, and said “no thanks.”

What do you think – will this help Hulse take back the District 30 State Senate Seat from Julie Frye Mueller, who has accomplished nothing over the last two years, aside from getting kicked out of caucus, censured, and suspended while her employee harassment case was winding through the Senate? One can only hope.