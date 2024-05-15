Julie Frye Mueller proposing new tax. (Let the jokes begin)

Started hearing last weekend that Julie Frye Mueller is talking about proposing a new tax in South Dakota. (Instantly my correspondent hoped it wasn’t a lactation tax).

And apparently there is a now a flyer out there about JFM wanting to talk about how she wants to create new and un-thought out taxes.



“Property Taxes are Property Theft.” Well, that sounds stable. It seems like a flyer you might see at a militia meeting rather than coming from a State Senator. Not that we see a disclaimer either.

It had been mentioned to me that at a recent forum she was talking about a half-baked idea for a receipt tax, which I don’t know that anyone has ever heard of before, but involves paying money every time you buy something, regardless of cost.

Want a $.30 pack of gum? Pay a dollar. Want a $1200 smoker? Pay a dollar. Who came up with this looney idea that it could cost you a dollar anytime you do something?

Considering every level of government in South Dakota below the state – County, city, school, etc. – is based on the taxation of property, this goofball concept has more in common with the Democrat’s dreaded personal property tax where we would get taxed on lawnmowers and stereos, and eventually took Republicans getting elected to do away with it. And even though we had that for a while, we still had property taxes.

Just reminds me that the political spectrum is a lot like a circle. And some people are so far-right they’re on the left-handed side of things.