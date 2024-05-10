Brown County Commission candidate Kyler Dinger seems to fear rats. Is that why he was dumping stuff out in the county?

Here’s an interesting one I came across today.

Brown County Commission candidate Kyler Dinger has a thing about rats.. and in the Brown County Republican Candidate Forum held this past Thursday at the Aberdeen Pizza Ranch, he had some choice words for Republicans he’s campaigning against.

From Hub City Radio:

“Yeah.. I think to say that there’s a line drawn in the sand, and on the right side of the line, you have one group, and on the left side, uh of the of the line, you have the other group, and um, I don’t think that in this election there’s going to be much crossing of that line to be honest. If you’re the conservative Republican, you will vote for Carl Perry, you’ll vote for Logan Manhart and Chris Reder, and me…. If you’re on the left side, and you’re going to go to the zoo, and going to support the Zoo Rats, you’re going to vote for Mike Carlsen, you’re gonna vote for Katie Washnok, and you’re gunna vote for Steve Roseland and JD Wangsness.. and I think it’s pretty clear, you know, where everybody stands… “

Hub City Radio story, final audio clip.

I’m not sure why Mr. Dinger has a thing about rats.. Could it be an illogical fear of them, where he tries to avoid them? Because if you do a little looking on this character, there’s an item that pops up right away, where he avoided the landfill, a place you might expect to find the oversized mice:

Back just a couple of years ago, Kyler Dinger was arrested and fined for illegal dumping in Brown County.

Illegal dumping? Who does that? That’s one of those crimes where you have to scratch your head and wonder what the person was thinking, because it’s such a low-class, slob thing to do. And now he wants to be a commissioner in the county that prosecuted him for such a slob crime.

I can’t imagine why someone couldn’t drive a short distance to the local landfill unless something was holding them back.. such as a possible fear of rats. Why else would he fixate on his opponents to call them zoo rats?

Maybe Brown County residents need to remind Kyle that he should keep America Beautiful, instead of running for the County Commission (1970’s advertising interlude..):