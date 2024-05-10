Join Susan Peterson and Travis W. Martin for “Pints and Politics” at the Branding Iron Steakhouse & Social Club

If you’re out in the hills on Monday, at 6pm at the Branding Iron Steakhouse and Saloon in Belle Fourche, you can meet two of the three Republican candidates running for the House of Representatives; Susan Peterson for Senate and Travis Martin for District 28B House.

[Belle Fourche, SD] — Susan For South Dakota and Brad Jurgensen warmly invite the community to “Pints and Politics,” a candidate meet and greet event with District 28 candidates Susan Peterson and Travis W. Martin. This engaging evening will take place on Monday, May 13th, at the Branding Iron Steakhouse & Social Club, starting at 6 PM. Attendees can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks from a cash bar while discussing vital community issues with the candidates.

Susan and Travis are committed conservative voices eager to represent your interests in Pierre. Learn more about their platforms and visions for South Dakota by visiting their websites at susanforsouthdakota.com and traviswmartinforhouse.com.

Join us for a night of polite political discourse and find out how we can achieve great things together!

(The address is 19079 US-85, in Belle Fourche. Check it out! – pp)