D30 House Candidate Monfore cranks up the cray-cray….

In case you weren’t getting your daily allotment of lunacy, D30 Republican House candidate Matthew Monfore responded to the post about the post the court having to evict him from his rent-free situation.

And well, you judge if you want him to represent people in District 30:

4. This hole legal issue with Black Hills Advocate [BHA] (owned by a leftist, literal [redacted]) stems from a liberal judge named Judge Connolly who persecuted my Mother and myself when my Mother sued for Guardian and Conservator of my grandma (yes, you read that right) because of my Uncle’s immoral and criminal behavior into 2022. (The Uncle was also recently divorced by his wife because of his gambling and financial woes; and fled Arizona after living there for decades, to come live in a guest house owned by my Mother, which is on my Grandma’s property). The Uncle, Roger Flyte is a Leftist Democrat who wanted to grow Marijuana on my Grandma’s property and was asking for $ thousands of dollars. 5. Roger Flyte assaulted me, Matthew Monfore, on May 7th, 2022. This was because his immoral ways were not tolerated, and were also exposed.

Go read his manifesto trying to justify why he isn’t a squatter kicked out by the court here in the comment section.

You know what they say about giving people enough rope.. As one attorney friend noted to me “That is not going to help his case before the judge.”